European Economics Preview: Italy Retail Sales Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales from Italy and industrial production from Spain are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases industrial production for November. Production had increased 2.5 percent annually in October.

In the meantime, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue consumer prices for December. Inflation is forecast to rise to 16.4 percent from 16.2 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, November retail sales data is due from Italy. Sales had decreased 0.4 percent on month in October.

At 6.00 am ET, Ireland's unemployment data is due for December.