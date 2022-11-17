European Economics Preview: UK Autumn Budget Statement Due

(RTTNews) - UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his Autumn Statement on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is slated to issue Europe's passenger car registrations.

In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due for October. The trade surplus totaled CHF 2.78 billion in September.

At 3.00 am ET, final consumer prices data from Statistics Austria is due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT releases foreign trade figures for September. The trade deficit was EUR 9.56 billion in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area final consumer prices for October. Inflation is expected to rise to a record 10.7 percent, as initially estimated, from 9.9 percent in September.

At 7.30 am ET, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers the Autumn Statement to Parliament. The package is set to include major measures to stabilize public finances. He is likely to hike taxes and cut spending totaling around GBP 50 billion to fix the hole in the public finances.