European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Monthly GDP data, industrial production and foreign trade figures are due from the UK on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, external trade and industrial output data. Economists forecast GDP to grow 0.2 percent on month in January, offsetting the 0.2 percent fall in December.

UK industrial output is expected to gain 0.1 percent, following a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month. At the same time, the visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 12.6 billion versus a GBP 12.35 billion shortfall in December.

Also, Destatis releases Germany's revised consumer and harmonized consumer price data for February. According to flash estimate, consumer price inflation rose to 5.1 percent from 4.9 percent in January.

At 3.00 am ET, the final CPI & HICP data is due from Spain. In the meantime, industrial production from the Czech Republic and preliminary foreign trade from Hungary are due.

At 8.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research is set to issue monthly GDP tracker for February.