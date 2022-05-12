European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Quarterly national accounts, industrial production and foreign trade from the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow at a slower pace of 1.0 percent sequentially in the first quarter after rising 1.3 percent in the preceding period.

Also, industrial production and foreign trade figures are due. Economists expect industrial output to grow 0.1 percent on month in March, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in February. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 18.5 billion in March versus a GBP 20.59 billion in the previous month.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden publishes consumer price data for April. Consumer prices are forecast to advance 6.1 percent after rising 6.0 percent in March.

Half an hour later, Swiss producer price figures are due.

At 6.00 am ET, the Central Statistics Office releases Ireland's consumer price data for April.