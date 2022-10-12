European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade reports from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP data for August. The economy is forecast to remain flat on month, following a 0.2 percent rise in July.

Industrial and construction output and foreign trade reports are also due from the UK. Economists expect industrial output to fall 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.3 percent drop in July. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 20.4 billion in August versus -GBP 19.36 billion in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area industrial production data for August. Output is forecast to grow 0.6 percent month-on-month, in contrast to a 2.3 percent fall in July.

At 8.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research releases UK monthly GDP tracker.