European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Quarterly national accounts, industrial output and foreign trade figures are due from the UK on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release first quarterly GDP estimate for the third quarter. The economy is forecast to shrink 0.5 percent sequentially, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the second quarter.

Also, industrial and construction output and foreign trade figures are due from the UK. Economists expect industrial output to fall 0.2 percent on month, following a 1.8 percent drop in August. The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 18.75 billion versus -GBP 19.26 billion in August.

In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer prices for October. Inflation is expected to rise to 10.4 percent, as initially estimated, from 10.0 percent in September.

At 6.00 am ET, final consumer price figures are due from Portugal.