European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer price figures from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for May. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 9.1 percent in May from 9.0 percent in April. Factory gate inflation is seen at 14.7 percent versus 14.0 percent in April.

In the meantime, unemployment data from Sweden and consumer confidence from Denmark are due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute releases consumer confidence survey results.

At 4.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Poland. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 23.3 percent annually in May after rising 33.4 percent in April.

Half an hour later, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue UK house price data.

At 8.30 am ET, the Czech National Bank announces the monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to lift its key rate to 6.75 percent from 5.75 percent.