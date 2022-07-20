European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and factory gate prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for June. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 9.3 percent in June from 9.1 percent in May. Economists forecast output price inflation to advance to 16.0 percent from 15.7 percent in the previous month.

In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's producer prices for June. Producer price inflation is seen at 33.9 percent versus 33.6 percent in May.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from the Czech Republic and consumer confidence from Turkey are due. Economists forecast the Czech producer price inflation to climb to 28.8 percent in June from 27.9 percent in May.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account data for May.

Also, industrial production, producer prices and gross wages figures are due from Poland. Industrial output is expected to grow 11.2 percent annually after rising 15.0 percent in May. At the same time, producer price inflation is forecast to rise to 25.0 percent from 24.7 percent in the previous month.