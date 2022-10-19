European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer prices data from the UK is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for September. Consumer price inflation is seen at 10.0 percent versus 9.9 percent in August.

UK output price inflation is forecast to ease to 15.7 percent in September from 16.1 percent a month ago. Likewise, input prices are expected to gain 18.8 percent annually, slower than the 20.5 percent increase posted in August.

At 3.00 am ET, final consumer price figures are due from Austria. Also, harmonized consumer prices are due from Slovakia.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area final consumer prices and construction output data. The flash estimates showed that inflation advanced to a record 10.0 percent in September from 9.1 percent in August. The statistical office is expected to confirm the flash estimate.