European Economics Preview: UK Labor Market Data Due

(RTTNews) - The labor market statistics from the UK and revised quarterly national accounts from eurozone are the major economic reports due on Tuesday.

At 1.30 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases unemployment data for the first quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is slated to release UK unemployment data for March. The jobless rate is seen at 3.8 percent in three months to March, unchanged from the preceding period.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP data from Hungary and Slovakia are due. Hungary's economy is forecast to grow 6.9 percent annually, slower than the 7.1 percent rise in the previous quarter.

Half an hour later, GDP and consumer spending figures are due from the Netherlands. At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is set to publish foreign trade data for March. Also, GDP data from Poland is due.

At 5.00 am ET, GDP and unemployment figures are due from Euro area. The statistical office is likely to confirm 0.2 percent sequential growth for the first quarter.

In the meantime, Italy's revised consumer and harmonized price data is due.