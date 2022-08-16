European Economics Preview: UK Labor Market Data Due

(RTTNews) - Labor market statistics from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are the major reports due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.8 percent in three months to June.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP from Slovakia and producer prices from the Czech Republic are due. Producer price inflation is forecast to ease to 27.8 percent in July from 28.5 percent in June.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey results are due. The economic confidence index is expected to remain unchanged at -53.8 in August.

In the meantime, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area foreign trade data for June. The trade deficit is forecast to narrow to EUR 20 billion from EUR 26.3 billion in May.