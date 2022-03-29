European Economics Preview: UK Mortgage Approvals Data Due

(RTTNews) - Mortgage approvals from the UK and consumer confidence from Germany and France are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's market research group GfK is slated to issue consumer confidence survey results. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to -14.0 in April from -8.1 in March.

In the meantime, Destatis releases Germany's import prices data for February. Economists expect import prices to climb 26.9 percent annually, the same rate as seen in January.

Also, retail sales data is due from Statistics Sweden.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is forecast to fall to 94 in March from 98 in February.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases retail sales for February. Sales had increased 4.0 percent annually in January.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England is scheduled to publish mortgage approvals data. Economists expect approvals to rise to 74,850 in February from 74,000 in January.

At 7.00 am ET, the Bank of England quarterly bulletin is due.