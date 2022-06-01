European Economics Preview: UK Nationwide House Price Data Due

(RTTNews) - House price data from the UK and retail sales from Germany are due on Wednesday, highlight a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to climb 10.5 percent annually in May after rising 12.1 percent in April.

Also, Destatis releases Germany's retail sales for April. Sales are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on month after easing 0.1 percent in March.

At 3.00 am ET, revised GDP data from Hungary and Austria are due. Also, PMI survey results from Poland and the Netherlands are due.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to fall to 52.0 in May from 53.3 in the prior month.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy manufacturing PMI data. The index is forecast to fall to 53.5 in May from 54.5 in the prior month.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due. The final reading is seen at 54.4 in May, in line with flash estimate, but down from 55.5 in April.

Also, Italy's Istat releases unemployment data for April. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 8.3 percent.

Half an hour later, S&P Global is scheduled to issue UK final manufacturing PMI for May.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue eurozone unemployment data for April. Economists expect the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 6.8 percent.