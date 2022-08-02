European Economics Preview: UK Nationwide House Price Data Due

(RTTNews) - House prices from the UK and unemployment from Spain are the major statistical reports due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to climb 11.5 percent on a yearly basis in July, following June's 10.7 percent increase in June.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data is due for July. The number of unemployed people declined 42,409 in June.

In the meantime, Swiss quarterly consumer confidence survey results are due. At 6.00 am ET, industrial production figures are due from Portugal. Production had increased 3.0 percent annually in May.

Half an hour later, Spain consumer confidence survey data is due. In June, the consumer confidence index had dropped to 65.8 from 76.0 in the previous month.