European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Public sector finances data from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector borrowing figures. The budget surplus is seen at GBP 8.5 billion in February versus a deficit of GBP 3.65 billion in January.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue euro area current account data. The current account surplus is expected to climb to EUR 24.3 billion in January from EUR 22.6 billion in December.

At 6.00 am ET, Eurozone construction output data is due for January.

At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance is forecast to fall to 16 percent in March from 20 percent in February.