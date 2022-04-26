European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Public sector finances data from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data for March. The budget deficit is seen widening to GBP 16.5 billion from GBP 13.1 billion in February.

In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due for March.

At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Poland. Economists forecast the rate to fall marginally to 5.4 percent in March from 5.5 percent in February. At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hike its key rate to 5.4 percent from 4.4 percent.