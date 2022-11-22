European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

(RTTNews) - Public sector finances data from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes unemployment data for October. The jobless rate was 6.7 percent in September.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK public sector finances data. The budget deficit is forecast to widen to GBP 22 billion in October from GBP 20 billion in September.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue euro area current account data for September. The current account deficit totaled EUR 20.2 billion in August.

In the meantime, industrial production, producer prices and corporate wages reports are due from Poland. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 7.8 percent annually after rising 9.8 percent in September. Producer price inflation is forecast to ease to 23.5 percent from 24.6 percent a month ago.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The key interest rate is set to be retained at 13.00 percent.

At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is forecast to rise to -26.0 in November from -27.6 in October.