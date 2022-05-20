European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales data from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for April. Sales are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, slower than the 1.4 percent decrease posted in March.

In the meantime, Germany's producer price data is due. Producer price inflation is seen at 31.5 percent in April versus 30.9 percent in March.

Half an hour later, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss industrial output data for the first quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, the Central Statistical Office of Poland releases industrial output, producer prices and corporate sector wages data. Economists forecast industrial production to climb 16.2 percent on year, following the 17.3 percent increase in March. Producer price inflation is expected to advance to 20.5 percent from 20.0 percent in the previous month.

At 10.00 am ET, the European Commission is scheduled to issue eurozone flash consumer confidence survey results. The sentiment index is forecast to rise to -21.5 in May from -22.0 in April.