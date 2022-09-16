European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales from the UK and final inflation data from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales for August. Sales are forecast to fall 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in July.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue new car registrations data for July.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases producer prices figures. The producer price index is expected to climb 26.0 percent on year in August, following July's 26.8 percent increase.

In the meantime, harmonized consumer prices from Austria and Slovakia are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes foreign trade data for July. The trade deficit is seen narrowing to EUR 1.5 billion versus -EUR 2.17 billion in June.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area consumer price data for August. According to flash estimate, inflation rose to 9.1 percent in August from 8.9 percent in July.

Also, Italy's final CPI & HICP data is due at 5.00 am ET.

At 6.30 am ET, Bank of Russia announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to cut its key rate to 7.50 percent from 8.00 percent.