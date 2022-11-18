European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales data from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to release UK retail sales data for October. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.4 percent decrease in September.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway is slated to issue quarterly national accounts for the third quarter. Mainland Norway GDP is forecast to grow 0.4 percent, slower than the 0.7 percent increase in second quarter.

Also, unemployment data is due from Sweden.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss industrial production for the third quarter. Production had increased 5.1 percent annually in the second quarter.