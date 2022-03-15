European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK unemployment data for December. The ILO jobless rate is forecast to fall to 4.0 percent in three months to January from 4.1 percent in the preceding period.

At 3.30 am ET, producer and import prices data for February is due from Switzerland. Prices had increased 5.4 percent on a yearly basis in January.

At 3.45 am ET, France's statistical office is scheduled to issue final consumer and harmonized prices for February. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 3.6 percent, as initially estimated, from 2.9 percent in January.

At 4.00 am ET, consumer prices from Slovakia and producer prices from the Czech Republic are due.

At 6.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 10.0 in March from 54.3 in the previous month. In the meantime, Eurostat is scheduled to issue Euro area industrial production for January. Production is expected to rise 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 1.2 percent increase in December.