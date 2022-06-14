European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue UK labor market statistics for three months to April. The jobless rate is forecast to fall slightly to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent the preceding period.

In the meantime, revised consumer prices and wholesale prices are due from Germany. According to flash data, consumer price inflation rose to 7.9 percent in May from 7.4 percent in April. The statistical office is expected to confirm the flash estimates.

Also, Statistics Sweden releases consumer prices for May. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 7.0 percent from 6.4 percent in April.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer prices from Slovakia and industrial production from Hungary are due.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to rise to -27.5 in June from -34.3 in May.