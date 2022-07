European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment data from the UK and revised consumer prices from Eurozone are the major reports due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases the UK labor market statistics. The unemployment rate is forecast to rise to 3.9 percent in three months to May from 3.8 percent in three months to April.

In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due for June.

At 3.00 am ET, harmonized consumer price figures are due from Austria and Slovakia.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area harmonized consumer prices for June. According to flash estimate, inflation rose to a record 8.6 percent in June from 8.1 percent in May.