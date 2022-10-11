European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Labor market statistics from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market statistics. The ILO jobless rate is seen at 3.6 percent in three months to August, unchanged from three months to July.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue inflation data for September. Consumer price inflation is seen unchanged at 17.2 percent. Consumer price figures are due from Hungary.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases industrial production for August. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.2 percent on month, slower than the 0.4 percent increase in July.