European Passenger Car Sales Slump As War Dampens Production

(RTTNews) - Europe's passenger car registrations declined again in March as the supply chain disruption was further exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that negatively affected car production, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said on Wednesday.

Car registrations totaled 844,187 units in March, down 20.5 percent from the last year after falling 6.7 percent in February. Most countries in the region recorded double-digit drops in sales. Sales in Spain plunged 30.2 percent and by 29.7 percent in Italy.

Germany's car registrations declined 17.5 percent and France's sales fell 19.5 percent, data showed.

In the first quarter of 2022, new car registrations decreased 12.3 percent compared to the same period last year, counting 2.25 million units.