Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1406
 EUR
-0,0020
-0,18 %
EUR - GBP
26.02.2026 10:58:59

Eurozone Bank Lending To Businesses Rise At Slower Pace

(RTTNews) - Eurozone bank lending to businesses slowed in January, while growth in loans to households remained stable, the European Central Bank said Thursday.

Adjusted loans to businesses grew at a pace of 2.8 percent in January, which was weaker than December's 3.0 percent increase. At the same time, loans to households increased at a steady pace of 3.0 percent.

Adjusted loans to the overall private sector logged an annual growth of 3.3 percent, unchanged from the previous month.

Further, data showed that the broad monetary aggregate M3 climbed 3.3 percent, following a rise of 2.8 percent in December. Likewise, monetary aggregate M1 growth accelerated to 5.3 percent from 4.7 percent in the prior month.

14:19 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
13:04 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.

ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
