Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
02.05.2023 15:57:48
Eurozone Banks To Tighten Credit Standards For Loans To Firms
(RTTNews) - Eurozone banks intend to tighten credit standards on loans to firms and for house purchases in the second quarter, the Bank Lending Survey from the European Central Bank showed Tuesday.
In the first quarter, credit standards applied on loans to enterprises tightened substantially. There was also further substantial tightening of credit standards for loans to households for house purchases.
For consumer credit, banks plan a further tightening in the second quarter at a similar pace as seen in the first quarter.
There was a decrease in demand from firms for loans in the first quarter, reflecting rising interest rates and lower fixed investment. The decline was the strongest since the global financial crisis.
For the second quarter, bank expects a further though smaller net decline in demand for loans to firms.
Lenders expect a fall in demand for housing loan in the second quarter and a somewhat smaller net decrease in demand for consumer credit than in the first quarter, the survey revealed. The survey was conducted between March 22 and April 6.
Monthly data from the ECB today showed that the broad money supply M3 grew at a slower pace of 2.5 percent in March after climbing 2.9 percent in February.
At the same time, the narrow measure M1 posted a sharp decline of 4.2 percent following a 2.7 percent drop.
Loans to households and non-financial corporations also registered slower growth in March. Loans to households were up 2.9 percent and that to businesses gained 5.2 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker zeigte. An der Wall Street halten sich die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost waren am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.