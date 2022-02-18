|
Eurozone Construction Output Declines In December
(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output declined for the second straight month in December, Eurostat reported Friday.
Construction output fell at a faster pace of 4.0 percent month-on-month in December, following a 0.2 percent drop in November.
Building and civil engineering output decreased 4.5 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.
On a yearly basis, construction output fell 3.9 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in November.
Construction output in the EU27 declined 3.1 percent on month, and by 1.8 percent annually, data showed.
The annual average production in construction for the year 2021, increased by 5.2 percent in the euro area and by 4.8 percent in the EU.
