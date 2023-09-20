Eurozone Construction Output Rebounds 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output expanded in July, driven by increased building activity, data from Eurostat revealed on Wednesday.

Production in the construction sector advanced 0.8 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in June.

The upward trend was led by a 0.9 percent growth in the output of the building sector. At the same time, civil engineering production showed a decline of 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, total construction output rebounded 1.0 percent in July, after a 0.8 percent decrease a month ago.

Construction output in the EU27 rose 0.7 percent monthly and by 0.9 percent yearly in July.

Among member states, the biggest monthly increases in construction output were observed in Hungary, Belgium, and Germany, while the worst declines were seen in Slovenia, Czechia, and Finland.