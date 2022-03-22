Eurozone Construction Output Rebounds In January

(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output increased in January, led by building activity, after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

Construction output rose 3.9 percent month-on-month in January, after a 1.5 percent drop in December. In November, construction output edged up 0.1 percent.

Building and civil engineering output increased 4.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, after declines in December

On a yearly basis, construction output grew 4.1 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent rise in December.

Construction output in the EU27 grew 3.9 percent monthly and 4.8 percent annually, data showed.

Among member states, the highest monthly increases in production in construction were recorded in Poland, Germany and Romania. The worst declines were seen in Hungary, Belgium and the Netherlands and Italy.