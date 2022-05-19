Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
19.05.2022 16:01:32
Eurozone Construction Output Remains Flat In March
(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output showed no variations in March, after rising in the previous two months, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.
Construction output remained flat in March, following a 1.1 percent increase in February, which was revised down from 1.9 percent.
Civil engineering output grew 1.5 percent annually in March, which was slightly offset by a 0.1 percent drop registered in the building sector.
On a yearly basis, growth in construction output slowed notably to 3.3 percent in March from 8.9 percent in February. The rate for February was revised down from 9.4 percent.
Construction output in the EU27 advanced 0.2 percent monthly and 4.1 percent yearly in March.
Among member states, the biggest increases in production in construction were observed in Poland, Slovenia and Hungary, while worst declines were seen in Spain, Belgium, Germany and Austria.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.