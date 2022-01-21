Eurozone Consumer Confidence Falls Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Eurozone's consumer confidence weakened for a fourth month in a row in January, but the decline was less than expected, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Friday. The flash consumer confidence index eased to -8.5 from -8.4 in December, revised from -8.3. Economists had forecast a fall to -9.0. The latest reading remained the worst since March, when the score was -10.8. The corresponding indicator for the EU dropped to -10.0 from -9.6 in the previous month. The indicators for both regions are now well below its pre-pandemic level and approaching its long-term average in both areas, the commission said.

The survey data was collected from January 1 to 20.

The final figures are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey data on January 28.