Eurozone Consumer Confidence Rebounds From Record Low

(RTTNews) - Eurozone's consumer confidence unexpectedly recovered in August from July's record low, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed Tuesday.

The flash consumer confidence index rose to -24.9 from -27.0 in July. Economists had expected the reading to worsen to -28.0.

The corresponding index for the EU climbed a point to -26.0 in August.

Both indicators remain below their historical lows at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, the report said.

The final data for the consumer confidence index is set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey results on August 30.