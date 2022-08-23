Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
23.08.2022 17:57:23
Eurozone Consumer Confidence Rebounds From Record Low
(RTTNews) - Eurozone's consumer confidence unexpectedly recovered in August from July's record low, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed Tuesday.
The flash consumer confidence index rose to -24.9 from -27.0 in July. Economists had expected the reading to worsen to -28.0.
The corresponding index for the EU climbed a point to -26.0 in August.
Both indicators remain below their historical lows at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, the report said.
The final data for the consumer confidence index is set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey results on August 30.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones kommt nicht voran -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt schloss den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone ab. Auch der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen.