Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
23.01.2023 16:37:49
Eurozone Consumer Confidence Rises To -20.9, Highest In 11 Months
(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in the eurozone continued to recover at the start of the year, reaching its highest level in nearly a year, according to preliminary figures released by the European Commission on Monday. The flash consumer confidence index rose 1.1 points to -20.9 in January. Economists had forecast a score of -20.0.
This was the highest reading since February 2022, when the score was -9.7.
The corresponding reading for the EU rose 1.4 points to -22.4.
Consumer confidence remained well below its long-term average, the commission said.
Final results for euro area consumer confidence are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey data on January 30.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute Vorgaben und neue Berichtssaison-Zahlen: ATX gibt nach -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Gewinne in Tokio - Feiertagspause in China
An der heimischen Börse ist im Verlauf leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag nur wenig bewegt. In Japan dominierten am Dienstag die Bullen.