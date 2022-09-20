Eurozone Current Account Deficit Biggest Since 2008

(RTTNews) - The euro area current account balance showed the biggest deficit since late 2008, data published by the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.

The current account registered an unexpected deficit of EUR 19.86 billion in July, in contrast to a surplus of EUR 4.24 billion in June. Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 5.3 billion.

Moreover, this deficit was the biggest since November 2008, when the shortfall totaled EUR 26.38 billion.

Data showed that the trade in goods resulted in a deficit of EUR 18 billion after showing a zero balance in June. At the same time, the surplus on services fell to EUR 10 billion from EUR 18 billion.

Primary income dropped to EUR 3 billion from EUR 4 billion, while the secondary income posted a negative balance of EUR 15 billion versus a EUR 17 billion deficit in June.

In twelve months to July, the current account surplus totaled EUR 63 billion or 0.5 percent of euro area GDP, down from EUR 370 billion or 3.1 percent a year earlier.

In financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 74 billion and non-residents' net sales of euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 138 billion in twelve months to July.