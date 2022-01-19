Eurozone Current Account Surplus Increases In November

(RTTNews) - The euro area current account surplus increased in November, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 24 billion in November from EUR 19 billion in the previous month.

During twelve months to November, the current account surplus totaled EUR 320 billion, which was equivalent to 2.7 percent of GDP. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 195 billion or 1.7 percent of GDP.

The surplus on goods trade remained unchanged at EUR 16 billion in November. At the same time, the surplus on services rose to EUR 23 billion from EUR 18 billion in the prior month.

Primary income was balanced in November and the shortfall on secondary income was stable at EUR 15 billion.

In financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 878 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities totaled EUR 165 billion in twelve months to November, data showed.