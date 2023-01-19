Eurozone Current Account Swings To Surplus Of EUR 14 Bln

(RTTNews) - Euro area current account balance turned to a surplus for the first time in nine months in November, underpinned by the improvement in foreign trade.

The current account surplus for November was EUR 14 billion, versus a EUR 1.0 billion shortfall in October, data published by the European Central Bank showed Thursday.

Prior to November, the current account balance had remained negative since March.

Data showed that the goods trade balance also swung to a surplus of EUR 7.0 billion in November from a deficit of EUR 3.0 billion. At the same time, the services trade showed a surplus of EUR 18.0 billion, up from EUR 13.0 billion in October.

The primary income surplus rose to EUR 3.0 billion from EUR 2.0 billion in the prior month. The shortfall in secondary income widened to EUR 15 billion from EUR 13.0 billion.

In the twelve months to November, the current account deficit was EUR 111 billion, or 0.8 percent of GDP. This was in contrast to the surplus of EUR 305 billion in the same period last year.

In portfolio investment, euro area residents' net sales of non-euro area equity amounted to €188 billion in the 12 months to November 2022.