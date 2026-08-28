Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1685
 EUR
0,0020
0,17 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
28.08.2026 14:38:34

Eurozone Economic Confidence Improves To 7-Month High

(RTTNews) - Eurozone economic confidence improved to a seven-month high in August driven by higher sentiment in industry, services and retail trade, monthly survey data from the European Commission showed Friday.

The economic sentiment index registered 98.4 in August, up from 97.1 in July. The score was expected to climb moderately to 97.5. The latest reading was the highest since January.

At -5.3, the industrial confidence index reached its strongest level since April 2023. The reading was expected to rise to -5.2 from -6.1 in July.

At the same time, services confidence increased strongly to the highest since January, driven by a broad-based improvement in managers' assessment of past business situation, expectations for future demand, and the assessment of past demand. The corresponding index rose to 5.8 from 5.1 in the prior month.

Consumers became slightly less pessimistic about their household's future financial situation and of their past financial situation. The indicator climbed to -15.5, in line with flash estimate, from -15.9 in July.

Retail trade confidence rose moderately to -5.7 from -6.8, as retailers' business expectations for the next three months improved significantly, supported by a better assessment of their past business situation.

Construction confidence climbed to -5.0 from -5.2 a month ago, as builders' improved assessment of the level of order books was offset by weaker employment expectations.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:08 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04:30 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
28.08.26 KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.08.26 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Jackson Hole im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen nach neuen Rekorden stärker ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt kaum verändert - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag höher, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Gewinnen zeigte. An den US-Börsen herrschte Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen