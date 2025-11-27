Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1415
 EUR
-0,0002
-0,01 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
27.11.2025 12:50:24

Eurozone Economic Confidence Rises In November

(RTTNews) - Eurozone economic sentiment rose in November as higher confidence in services, retail trade and construction was partially offset by the weakness in industry, monthly survey data from the European Commission showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index climbed to 97.0 in November, as expected, from 96.8 in October. This was the third consecutive increase.

Industry confidence declined to -9.3 from -8.5 in October due to managers' worsened production expectations and assessments of the current level of overall order book. Services confidence rose markedly to 5.7 from 4.2 in the previous month, thanks to a broad-based improvement in the assessment of all three components.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence remained unchanged at -14.2 in November, in line with the flash estimate.

Retail trade confidence improved to -5.7 from -6.9 on the back of retailers' significantly better assessment of the past business situation, only partly offset by deteriorated expectations about the future business situation.

Construction confidence rose to -1.7 from -2.5, reflecting significantly brighter employment expectations, while managers' appraisals of the level of order books remained relatively stable.

Further, the survey showed that the employment expectations indicator improved in November, primarily due to more optimistic employment plans among construction and retail trade managers.

Selling price expectations also picked up in November driven by all four business sectors.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.11.25 NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Auf diese 10 US-Aktien setzt die Zurich Insurance Group im dritten Quartal 2025
26.11.25 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Keine Impulse aus den USA: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch tiefer -- DAX behauptet sich -- US-Börsen bleiben wegen "Thanksgiving" geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war unterdessen eine moderate Fortsetzung der Erholungsbewegung zu sehen. An den US-Börsen wurde aufgrund eines Feiertages am Donnerstag nicht gehandelt. In Fernost dominierten die Käufer das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen