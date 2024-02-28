Eurozone Economic Sentiment Weakens In February

(RTTNews) - Eurozone economic confidence weakened unexpectedly in February, monthly survey data from the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 95.4 from 96.1 in the previous month. The score was forecast to rise to 96.7.

At -9.5, the industrial confidence indicator hit the lowest in six months. Similarly, the services sentiment index dropped to 6.0 from 8.4 a month ago.

By contrast, the consumer confidence index improved to -15.5, as initially estimated, from -16.1 in January.

Confidence among retailers and contractors deteriorated in February. The retail confidence index posted -6.7, down from -5.6 a month ago. The construction sentiment index eased to -5.4 from -4.6.