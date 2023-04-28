28.04.2023 11:39:07

Eurozone Economy Logs Marginal Growth In Q1

(RTTNews) - The euro area registered a marginal growth in the first quarter, preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew only 0.1 percent in the first quarter after staying flat in the preceding period. The rate was slightly weaker than economists' forecast of 0.2 percent expansion.

On a yearly basis, economic growth slowed to 1.3 percent from 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter. GDP was expected to advance 1.4 percent.

The EU27 economy grew 0.3 percent sequentially taking the annual growth to 1.3 percent in the first quarter.

