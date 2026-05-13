Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1544
 EUR
0,0001
0,00 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
13.05.2026 14:26:07

Eurozone GDP Growth Confirmed At 0.1%

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy expanded only marginally in the first quarter, the statistical office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product posted a quarterly growth of 0.1 percent, matching the initial estimate but slower than the 0.2 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter, Eurostat reported.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter. The annual rate also matched the estimate published on April 30.

In the EU27, sequential growth steadied at 0.2 percent. At the same time, annual growth slowed to 1.0 percent from 1.4 percent.

The International Monetary Fund forecast the euro area economy to grow 1.1 percent in 2026 and 1.2 percent next year.

Official data showed that euro area employment edged up 0.1 percent compared to a 0.2 percent rise in the fourth quarter. The annual employment growth slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.7 percent a quarter ago.

Eurostat is scheduled to release detailed GDP and employment data for the first quarter on June 5.

Another report from Eurostat showed that industrial output grew at a steady pace in March. Production moved up 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, the same rate as seen in February. Output was forecast to grow 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, year-on-year, the decline in industrial production deepened to 2.1 percent in March from 0.8 percent in February. Economists had forecast an annual fall of 1.7 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX am Feiertag weiter auf Erholungskurs -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Auch am deutschen Markt geht es nach oben. In Fernost bewegten Trump und Gewinnmitnahmen die Börsen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen