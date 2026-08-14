Eurozone GDP Growth Confirmed At 0.4%

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy expanded in the second quarter despite headwinds posed by the Middle East war, official data showed Friday.

Gross domestic product registered 0.4 percent sequential growth in the second quarter after posting flat growth in the first quarter. Eurostat confirmed the preliminary estimates published on July 30.

On a yearly basis, economic growth doubled to 1.0 percent, as estimated, from 0.5 percent in the preceding period.

Data today showed that employment grew at a steady pace of 0.1 percent in the second quarter. Likewise, the annual increase in employment was stable at 0.5 percent.

The EU27 expanded at a pace of 0.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter, faster than the 0.1 percent increase a quarter ago. The annual GDP growth improved to 1.2 percent from 0.8 percent. The second quarter GDP figures matched estimates.

The statistical office is set to release revised data on September 7.