Eurozone GDP Growth Eases In Q4

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially, slower than the 2.3 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.

On a yearly basis, economic growth accelerated to 4.6 percent from 3.9 percent in the preceding quarter. But this was slightly weaker than the expected rate of 4.7 percent.

The EU27 GDP grew 0.4 percent on quarter, taking the annual growth to 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

According to the first estimate for 2021, GDP expanded 5.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU.