|
31.01.2022 11:26:49
Eurozone GDP Growth Eases In Q4
(RTTNews) - The euro area economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially, slower than the 2.3 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.
On a yearly basis, economic growth accelerated to 4.6 percent from 3.9 percent in the preceding quarter. But this was slightly weaker than the expected rate of 4.7 percent.
The EU27 GDP grew 0.4 percent on quarter, taking the annual growth to 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter.
According to the first estimate for 2021, GDP expanded 5.2 percent in both the euro area and the EU.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.