Eurozone GDP Growth Eases To 0.1%

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy logged a marginal growth in the first quarter, preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product edged up 0.1 percent in the first quarter, which was weaker than the previous quarter's 0.2 percent growth.

Economists had forecast the quarterly growth to remain unchanged at 0.2 percent. On a yearly basis, GDP growth slowed to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter. It was also weaker than economists' forecast of 0.9 percent.

The EU27 GDP grew 0.1 percent in the first quarter from the preceding period. Compared to last year, the bloc expanded 1.0 percent.

The next estimates for the first quarter will be released on May 13.

ING economist Peter Vanden Houte said the first growth figure is not particularly informative, as it was barely affected by the energy and supply shock caused by the war in the Middle East.