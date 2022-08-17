Eurozone GDP Growth Falls Short Of Estimate In Q2

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy expanded slightly less than estimated in the second quarter, the flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent in the second quarter instead of 0.7 percent estimated on July 29. Nonetheless, this was faster than the 0.5 percent expansion seen in the first quarter.

At the same time, the annual GDP growth eased to 3.9 percent from 5.4 percent a quarter ago. The annual rate was revised down from 4.0 percent.

The improvement reflected the re-reopening of the services sector and was accompanied by a further increase in employment, Jessica Hinds, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

However, the economist said a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates and the energy crisis will push the economy into recession before the end of this year.

The sequential growth in employment halved to 0.3 percent in the second quarter from 0.6 percent in the first quarter. The rate was expected to ease to 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, employment gained 2.4 percent, weaker than the 2.9 percent rise in the preceding period and economists' forecast of 2.5 percent.

The statistical office is set to publish revised GDP and unemployment data for the second quarter on September 7.