Eurozone GDP Growth Fastest Since Early 2025

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy registered its strongest growth since the first quarter of 2025, preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the second quarter after remaining flat in the first quarter. The rate far exceeded economists' forecast of 0.2 percent. The 0.4 percent expansion was the fastest since the first quarter of 2025.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth doubled to 1.0 percent from 0.5 percent. Economists had forecast the rate to remain stable at 0.5 percent.

The EU economy grew 0.5 percent from the first quarter and 1.2 percent from the same period last year.

Among member states, Ireland reported the highest quarterly growth of 3.9 percent. This was followed by Lithuania and Sweden. Meanwhile, the lowest rates were seen in Belgium and Austria.

ING economist Bert Colijn said the US-Iran war and subsequent rising energy prices have not done much to dent eurozone growth rates so far.

"But bar a prolonged period of significant re-escalation, eurozone GDP growth could well continue to motor on at a decent - though not spectacular - pace," the economist added.