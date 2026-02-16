Eurozone Industrial Output Falls For First Time In 4 Months

(RTTNews) - Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in December, according to data from Eurostat released on Monday.

Industrial production logged a monthly fall of 1.4 percent in December, in contrast to the 0.3 percent increase seen in November. This was the first decline since August.

Within total production, all main industrial grouping except durable consumer goods showed contraction in December. Production of capital goods registered the biggest fall of 1.9 percent.

Output of energy and non-durable consumer goods fell 0.3 percent each, while intermediate goods output fell only 0.1 percent. On the other hand, durable consumer goods production gained 0.2 percent.

The year-on-year increase in industrial production eased to 1.2 percent from 2.2 percent in November. A similar pace of slower growth was last reported in August 2025.

In the EU27, industrial production dropped at a faster pace of 0.8 percent on a monthly basis after falling 0.1 percent in November. Compared to last year, production was up 1.4 percent, but weaker than the November's 2.0 percent gain.

Among member states, the largest monthly decreases were recorded in Slovakia, Germany and Spain. Meanwhile, the highest increases were seen in Luxembourg, Sweden and Malta.

In 2025, the annual average industrial output grew 1.5 percent each in both the euro area and the EU.