Eurozone Industrial Output Falls For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Eurozone industrial production dropped for the second straight month in October, reflecting weaker demand for manufactured goods, official data showed on Wednesday. Industrial production dropped 0.7 percent on month in October, which was slower than the 1.0 percent decrease in September, Eurostat reported. Output was forecast to fall 0.3 percent.

Among components of production, only energy and durable consumer goods advanced from September. Energy output grew 1.1 percent and durable consumer goods by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods fell 0.6 percent each. At the same time, capital goods posted a marked fall of 1.4 percent.

Year-on-year, industrial output shrank 6.6 percent after a 6.8 percent fall in September. The decline was worse than economists' forecast of 4.6 percent. Data showed that industrial production in the EU27 slid 0.5 percent on month in October. Compared to last year, production decreased 5.5 percent.

Among member states of the EU, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Ireland, Malta and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the highest increases were observed in Greece, Portugal and the Czech Republic.