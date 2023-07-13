Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
13.07.2023 12:37:15
Eurozone Industrial Output Grows At Slower Pace
(RTTNews) - Eurozone industrial production expanded for the second straight month in May, though at a weaker rate compared to the previous month, Eurostat reported Thursday.
Industrial production posted a monthly growth of 0.2 percent in May after rising 1.0 percent in April. That was just below the 0.3 percent rise economists had expected.
Capital goods production was the strongest performing sector in May, rising by 1.0 percent.
Production of both intermediate goods and durable consumer goods advanced 0.5 percent over the month, while energy output declined by 1.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 2.2 percent in May after a 0.2 percent rebound in the preceding month.
The EU27 industrial production moved up 0.1 percent monthly, while it contracted 1.8 percent from a year ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeginn der Bilanzsaison: ATX steigt -- DAX stabil -- Dow Jones oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende überwiegend stärker
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagen sich vor dem Wochenende aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselt am Freitag häufiger das Vorzeichen, tendiert insgesamt aber seitwärts. Die Wall Street baut am Freitag ihre Vortagesgewinne weiter aus. Die asiatischen Börsen standen am Freitag vorwiegend im Plus.